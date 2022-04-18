Titans confident they can compete vs. AFC’s influx of talent

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

The Tennessee Titans have noticed the influx of talent from the NFC into the AFC. The Titans posted the AFC’s best record to earn the No. 1 seed last season and have a string of six straight winning seasons. They like what they have. The Titans started their offseason program Monday. All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said adding talent to win championships is more prevalent in basketball. He says championships can’t be bought like that in football. Teams have to have a foundation before adding key pieces. Byard says that’s when teams can talk about winning titles. Byard says the Titans have that foundation.