Du Plessis and Hazlewood steer Bangalore to IPL victory

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Captain Faf du Plessis just missed out on his maiden Indian Premier League century while Josh Hazlewood grabbed 4-25 as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs. Du Plessis smashed 96 off 64 balls as Bangalore made 181-6 after being asked to bat first. Hazlewood then strangled Lucknow on a lively, bouncy wicket as it was limited to 163-8 with Krunal Pandya top-scoring on 42. Bangalore went level with Gujarat Titans at the top of the table on 10 points but Gujarat has a game in hand. Lucknow is fourth with eight points from seven matches.