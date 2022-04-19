Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:38 PM

LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings’ third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in the Pacific Division. Adam Henrique scored and John Gibson stopped 26 shots for the Ducks.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content