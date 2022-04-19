Mets’ Lindor bailed out by Alonso, wins it in 10th vs Giants

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big stretch by Pete Alonso bailed out him and the Mets in the top of the inning, and New York beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 to open a doubleheader. Lindor ripped a clean single to center against Jarlín García, scoring automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third. He was mobbed by teammates in the infield, with Alonso trying to rip off his uniform. A half-inning earlier, Lindor’s throw on Thairo Estrada’s grounder pulled Alonso off the bag, apparently allowing Brandon Belt to score from third with two outs. Replays showed Alonso just barely held the base.