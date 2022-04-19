US vs Mexico, Jamaica, Haiti in Women’s World Cup qualifying

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The United States will play Mexico, Jamaica and Haiti in Group A at the CONCACAF W Championship this summer, which will determine qualifiers for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago are in Group B of the North and Central American and Caribbean tournament, to be played from July 4-18 at Monterrey, Mexico. The top two teams in each group earn spots in the World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20 next year.