Late crashes prompt IndyCar officials to cut testing short

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves and Colton Herta both crashed during tests at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Castroneves slammed hard into the wall. Herta hit the wall in the first turn while trying to avoid Will Power, whose car also spun as did Alexander Rossi. All the drivers are OK. The speedway, IndyCar and tire supplier Firestonearee working to evaluate the warmup lane in turns one and two. Another testing session is set for Thursday.