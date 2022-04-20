Ohtani overpowers in 2-way performance, Angels blank Astros

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitched perfect ball into the sixth inning, tied a career-best with 12 strikeouts and also had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Los Angeles Angels over the Houston Astros 6-0. Ohtani didn’t allow a baserunner until Jason Castro lined a single to center field with one out in the sixth. It was Castro’s first hit of the season, and the only one Houston got in the game. Ohtani left after the sixth. His big night gave him his first win of the season after entering the game 0-2 with a 7.56 ERA in his first two starts. He struck out six in a row at one point. The reigning AL MVP drew a leadoff walk in the first and then hit a two-run double to cap a six-run inning.