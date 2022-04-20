Watson embraced by teammates in Browns’ offseason program

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson is getting to know his new Browns teammates. The quarterback is taking part in Cleveland’s voluntary offseason program, which is giving him a chance to focus on football while legally fighting to clear his name. Watson has been accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct in massage therapy sessions in Texas. He faces 22 civil lawsuits that could impact his availability with the Browns. The three-time Pro Bowler is also facing possible discipline by the NFL, which is conducting its own investigation into his behavior. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski says Watson is being welcomed by his new teammates.