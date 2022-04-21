IndyCar, track officials work overtime to fix pit problems

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles says more grip was added to the track warmup lane after three Indianapolis 500 winners spun during Wednesday’s testing session. The spins resulted in two crashes. Four-time race winner Helio Castroneves and 22-year-old Colton Herta were checked and released from the infield medical center shortly after they hit the wall. Boles says an inspection of the warmup lane showed less grip levels between the first and second turns. The added rubber on the track should help for the second day of testing, which was delayed by rain.