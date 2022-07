NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee intends to hold a hearing on Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption as it relates to the employment of players in the minor leagues. There are two categories of minor league players. There are those with major league contracts on 40-man rosters, who are represented by the Major League Baseball Players Association. Those with minor league contracts are not unionized.

