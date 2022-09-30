Browns star Garrett listed as questionable after car crash
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett is being listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Atlanta after suffering injuries when he lost control while speeding in his Porsche and crashing earlier this week. Garrett hurt his shoulder and biceps and sustained cuts and bruises in the single-car wreck on Monday following practice. The All-Pro returned to the team’s facility Thursday but didn’t practice. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett will be evaluated over the next 24 hours before a decision is made on him playing. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 26-year-old Garrett was traveling at an “unsafe speed” when he went off the road, veered into a ditch and hit a fire hydrant before rolling his car several times.