Brazil’s Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade of Brazil has made history at the world gymnastics championships. The 23-year-old became the first woman from South America to claim the world all-around title following a dynamic performance during the finals. Andrade, a silver medalist in the all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, posted a total of 56.899 to win going away. The 23-year-old used a dynamic vault in the first rotation to sprint to a lead she never threatened to give away. Shilese Jones of the U.S. was second, with Jessica Gadirova of Britain third.

