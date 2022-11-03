Bruins score 4 in 3rd, beat Rangers 5-2 for 7th straight

NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk scored third-period goals and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves as the streaking Boston Bruins won their seventh straight game with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers. Frederic’s second goal of the season at 6:04 put the Bruins ahead 3-2 before DeBrusk rifled his fourth past Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin at 10:19. Hampus Lindholm added an empty-net goal at 19:02. Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall each had two assists for Boston.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.