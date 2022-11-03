Chastain’s video game-inspired ride puts more eyes on NASCAR
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Ross Chastain’s video game-inspired ride along the wall at Martinsville carried him across the finish line, into the NASCAR championship finale and around the world. Like it or not, the hands-free, foot-to-the-floor Chevy slingshot ride catapulted Chastain and NASCAR into the social media stratosphere. A championship is on the line this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, but there was nearly as much attention on Chastain’s bold move last week as on who will win the Cup Series title between him, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell.