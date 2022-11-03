Connor scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor scored 1:45 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist and Blake Wheeler also scored to help the Jets extend their point streak to 4-0-1. Connor also had an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games, and Kirby Dach also scored for the Canadiens. Cole Caulfield had two assists and Sam Montembeault finished with 33 saves. In the extra period, Connor beat Montembeault with a low shot for his first goal on a goalie this season. He had an empty-netter in Winnipeg’s season opener.

