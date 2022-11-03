Forsberg, Duchene lead Predators to 4-1 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville, which was 1-6-1 after opening the season with back-to-back wins against San Jose in Prague. Kevin Lankinen had 29 saves. Blake Coleman scored his first of the season for Calgary, which has lost three straight after winning five of its first six games. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.