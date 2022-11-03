High-flying No. 9 Trojans look to keep rolling against Bears

The No. 9 Southern California Trojans will try to stay on track towards playing for the Pac-12 title and a possible spot in the College Football Playoff hosting the California Golden Bears on Saturday night. USC quarterback Caleb Williams continued his brilliant first season, throwing for 411 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-37 win at Arizona. Cal’s hopes of reaching a bowl game took a hit with a 42-24 loss at home to Oregon.

By The Associated Press

