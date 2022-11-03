Jones stops 22 shots, Wennberg nets 2, Kraken blank Wild 4-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 22 shots for his first shutout in 55 games, Alex Wennberg scored twice and the Seattle Kraken beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0. Morgan Geekie and Jamie Oleksiak also scored for Seattle, winners of three straight and four of five in its second NHL season. Despite leaving plenty of juicy rebounds, Jones kept Minnesota off the scoreboard for his first shutout since April 2, 2021. His best saves were stuffing Joel Eriksson Ek from point-blank range on a rebound late in the second and thwarting Mason Shaw’s attempt just outside the blue paint in the final minute of the period. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 19 shots for Minnesota, which had won four of five.

