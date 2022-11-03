Josh Primo, Spurs sued by former team psychologist

HOUSTON (AP) — A psychologist who worked for the San Antonio Spurs has sued the team and former player Josh Primo after she alleges that he exposed himself to her multiple times during private sessions. Psychologist Hillary Cauthen worked as a performance psychologist for the team. A lawsuit filed in Bexar County alleges that the 19-year-old Primo exposed his genitals to her nine times “despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.