Louisville escapes major sanctions in hoops bribery case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An independent panel has placed the Louisville basketball program on two years of probation and fined it $5,000, but spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process also declined to penalize former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino. Chris Mack, Pitino’s successor who was fired in January, also was not penalized for additional allegations announced last year by the NCAA. Former Cardinals assistant coaches Jordan Fair and Kenny Johnson received two-year show-cause orders for Level I violations.

