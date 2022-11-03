NFC West-leading Seahawks travel to division rival Cardinals

The NFC-West leading Seattle Seahawks travel to face division rival Arizona on Sunday. The Seahawks are the surprise leader of the division thanks to a breakout season from quarterback Geno Smith. The Cardinals have mostly underachieved after signing quarterback Kyler Murray to a $230.5 million long-term deal during the offseason. Arizona is in last place in the tightly bunched division, but still just two games back of first place. Arizona has three straight games against NFC West opponents starting with Seattle.

