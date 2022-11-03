Robertson scores twice, Stars extend mastery of Coyotes 7-2

TEMPE, Ariz (AP) — Jason Robertson had two goals and scored for the fourth straight game as the Dallas Stars used a four-goal first period to beat the Arizona Coyotes 7-2. Denis Gurianov, Wyatt Johnston, Ty Dellandrea, Jamie Benn, and Jani Hakanpaa also scored for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood had 28 saves to beat his former team. Juuso Valimaki and Lawson Crouse scored in the third period for Arizona. Connor Ingram gave up three goals on 10 shots before he was pulled midway through the first period. Karel Vejmelka came on and stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.