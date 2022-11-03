Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says the club has decided to place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve because of a dislocated toe that has not responded well to rehab. Allen says he doesn’t anticipate that Thomas will be able to return this year. The decision means Thomas will have missed most of three seasons since his five-year, $96 million extension went into effect in 2020. Thomas missed more than half of the 2020 season and all of 2021 because of an ankle injury. The Saints had hoped the seventh-year pro out of Ohio State would return this season to his form from 2019. That’s when he set an NFL record with 149 catches and was a first-team All-Pro.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.