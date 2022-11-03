Swiatek takes 9 of last 11 games, beats Garcia at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has grabbed nine of the last 11 games for a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Caroline Garcia in round-robin action at the WTA Finals. Swiatek improved to 2-0 this week at the season-closing tournament for the top eight women in tennis. She’s won all four sets she’s played so far while dropping a total of just 10 games. By adding a victory over No. 6 Garcia to one against No. 8 Daria Kasatkina on Tuesday, Swiatek improved her 2022 record against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 14-1.

