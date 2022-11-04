Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 win for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves. Jacob Bryson, Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres, who had won three straight. Jack Quinn had two assists and Craig Anderson finished with 28 saves. The Sabres have won just once against the Hurricanes in the last 11 meetings (1-7-3).

