Croatia soccer body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Croatia’s soccer federation has been punished by UEFA for “racist and discriminatory behavior” by fans at the team’s last game before traveling to the World Cup. UEFA did not specify the incidents at Croatia’s 3-1 win at Austria in the Nations League in September. They were reported to be insults directed by fans at the federation and far-right chants. Croatia must close a section of the stadium when hosting Wales in March in a Euro 2024 qualifying game. UEFA also imposed a $19,900 fine for the discrimination. Croatia is in a World Cup group with Belgium, Canada and Morocco.

