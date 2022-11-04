Durant: Nets ‘could have kept quiet’ about Irving, tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant says the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week differently. Brooklyn suspended guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games Thursday after he posted a link on Twitter to an antisemitic movie and didn’t issue an apology sought by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Irving later posted an apology on Instagram. Durant says he felt like the Nets could have kept quiet as an organization., and later clarifies on Twitter that he doesn’t condone hate speech or antisemitism. Nets general manager Sean Marks says the team is not considering releasing Irving at this time.

