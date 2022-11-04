George, Clippers rally past Spurs for 3rd straight victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Paul George scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-106 for their third straight victory. John Wall had 15 points and six assists for the Clippers, who are 5-4 after losing four of their first six games. Devin Vassell had a career-high 29 points for the Spurs while playing limited minutes following a four-game absence due to a sore left knee. Vassell made his first eight shots, including three 3-pointers, and finished 4 for 5 from long range. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed his sixth straight game as he rehabilitates from offseason knee surgery.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.