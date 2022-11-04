Jimenez makes late surge to take lead on PGA Tour Champions

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez is leading the TimberTech Championship after making four birdies on his last four holes. That gives the Spaniard a 67 and a one-shot lead over Paul Goydos and Rod Pampling on the PGA Tour Champions. This is the second of three postseason events on the over-50 tour. The top 36 players on the points list advance to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week in Phoenix. Steven Alker is assured the No. 1 seed and could wrap up the $1 million prize if he wins this week. He opened with a 70 after making double bogey on the 15th hole.

