Logan Paul tries to KO WWE in same way he crushed YouTube
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
Logan Paul is the biggest name on the growing list of social media influencers leveraging their fame into professional wrestling careers. He fights WWE star Roman Reigns on Saturday in the main event of the Crown Jewel event at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Paul would become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship with a victory. Paul has 24.2 million Instagram followers, 6.6 million on Twitter, 23.6 million subscribers on YouTube and another 769,000 on Twitch.