NBA teams’ approach to Election Day more muted than 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Every NBA team is doing something to get ready for Election Day on Tuesday. It just might not be as amplified as it seemed two years ago. All 30 teams will play on Monday night and none will play Tuesday. That decision was made as a tribute to the importance of Election Day. Golden State guard Stephen Curry says all elections matter — including the midterm that will decide which party controls Congress.

