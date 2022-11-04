Rosa, Houston help UConn run over UMass 27-10

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Victor Rosa ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half as UConn pulled away to beat UMass 27-10. UConn (5-5) has won four of its last five games that includes its first-ever win against Boston College while UMass (1-8) lost its sixth straight. Rosa pushed a group of defenders into the end zone for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter and then broke one tackle on his way to a 12-yard score midway through the fourth. Rosa finished with 87 yards rushing. Brady Olson tossed a 53-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Sullivan-Brown for UMass that tied the game 10-10.

