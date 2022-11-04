Super League plans criticized in Spain ahead of UEFA meeting

GENEVA (AP) — The expected new format for the controversial Super League project has been criticized by the Spanish league. It came ahead of a meeting next week at UEFA with new Super League officials. The pending proposal for a multi-division format was dismissed by La Liga as a rehash of a Champions League reform that failed in 2019. The subsequent Super League plan in April 2021 quickly collapsed amid a backlash for being too elitist. A revised format has been expected involving more clubs from more countries, with promotion and relegation between the divisions.

