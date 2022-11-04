Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans coach Mike Vrabel says veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill likely will be a game-time decision when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill as practiced in a limited fashion Friday. The Titans still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas City. Tannehill was questionable a week ago before being ruled out before Tennessee’s flight to Houston. The Titans won that game by leaning heavily on Derrick Henry. Tennessee has an extra seven hours with the Sunday night kickoff.