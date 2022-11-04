Wall-hugging Chastain, red-hot Bell eye 1st NASCAR title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ross Chastain skyrocketed to motorsports infamy for wall-riding his way into NASCAR’s championship race with a video-game style move that has overshadowed the finale and his fellow title contenders. It puts pressure on the eighth-generation Florida watermelon farmer and journeyman NASCAR driver. He’ll race Sunday at Phoenix Raceway for his first Cup championship against Christopher Bell, who is also in the finale for the first time. Chase Elliott and Joey Logano are both racing for a second title.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.