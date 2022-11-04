World Series viewing turning into a participation sport

Baseball’s internet sleuths have had a busy World Series through five games. Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. gave up five homers in Game 3, leading to widespread speculation he was tipping his pitches. In Game 2, fellow Astros pitcher Framber Valdez was closely monitored for odd hand motions while he threw seven shutout innings. It’s certainly not the first time Twitter and other social media platforms have had a prominent spot in major sporting events. Baseball’s relatively slow pace and the quick rise of live betting makes the sport a particularly ripe target for real-time controversies. The Astros lead the Phillies 3-2 as the series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday.

