Zane Smith wins Truck Series championship in 3rd attempt

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — It took overtime in his third attempt for Zane Smith to finally win a NASCAR championship. Smith held off reigning series champion Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith in a two-lap overtime sprint Friday night to win at Phoenix Raceway and at last win the series title. Smith finished second in the championship finale the last two years, and left Phoenix following his 2021 defeat without a job. He was picked up by Front Row Motorsports and delivered the Ford team its first Truck Series championship.

