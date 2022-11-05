Chachere throws 4TDs to lift Portland St. past N. Colorado

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dante Chachere threw for four touchdowns — all coming in the second quarter — and Portland State rallied past Northern Colorado for a 35-21 win. Chachere threw scoring passes of 64 and 37 yards to Mataio Talalemotu, 12 yards to Jobi Malary and 38 to Maclain Griffin. Dylan McCaffrey got Northern Colorado rolling with 67-yard scoring pass to Zain Zinicola for the game’s first score then, near the end of the first, Elijah Dotson crashed in from a yard out for a two-score lead.

