Columbia gets past Harvard on 2-point conversion, 21-20

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Columbia blocked back-to-back field goal attempts and scored the go-ahead two-point conversion and the Lions beat Harvard 21-20. Harvard turned the ball over on downs at the Lions’ 32 and, after holding Columbia to a three-and-out, drove 55 yards to the Columbia 25 with 1:17 left before Jonah Lipel missed a 42-yard field goal attempt and a chance to take the lead. Earlier, Scott Valentas blocked a 24-yard field goal attempt to end the third quarter, and Seth Parker blocked a 49-yard attempt early in the fourth. Caden Bell threw for 190 yards for Columbia.

