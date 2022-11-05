Florida A&M wins 7th straight, beats Southern 30-16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw three touchdown passes to lead Florida A&M to a 30-16 victory over Southern for its seventh straight win. Moussa was 17-of-34 passing for 224 yards. Xavier Smith had six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown for Florida A&M (7-2, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Besean McCray’s 35-yard touchdown run pulled Southern to 20-16 midway through the third quarter. Moussa’s 5-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Pruitte capped a 14-play, 5-yard drive to push the Rattlers’ lead to 27-16 late in the third. McCray threw one interception and finished with 125 yards rushing on 16 carries for Southern (5-4, 3-3).

