Guglielmello’s clutch kick lifts Stony Brook over Morgan St.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Angelo Guglielmello’s 37-yard field goal as time expired lifted Stony Brook to a 24-22 victory over Morgan State. Morgan State scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally from an 11-point deficit and take a 22-21 lead. Alfonzo Graham scored on a 44-yard run and Andre Crawley caught a 57-yard scoring pass from Duce Taylor, but the Bears failed on a two-point conversion after each touchdown. Stony Brook took possession with 1:37 remaining and drove 56 yards in 12 plays to Guglielmello’s clutch field goal. Ross Tallarico ran for two touchdowns and had 151 yards rushing on 36 carries for the Seawolves.

