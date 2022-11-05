Harris leads UTSA to 44-38 win over UAB in double overtime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes in regulation and two more in a pair of overtime periods as UTSA held off UAB, 44-38 to remain undefeated through five Conference-USA games. Harris fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zakhari Franklin midway through the fourth quarter, then found him again for a two-point conversion to put UTSA on top, 31-17, but Jacob Zeno rallied the Blazers, nosing in from the 1 with under five minutes to play in regulation, then dropping a perfect pass into the waiting arms of Trea Shropshire at the 4-yard line for a 38-yard score to tie the game at 31-31 with 15 seconds left to force overtime.

