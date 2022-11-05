Henley pours it on with a 65 and a 6-shot lead at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Russell Henley has turned the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba into a runaway. He started with a 25-foot birdie putt. He hasn’t made a bogey all week on El Camaleon. The result is a 65 and a six-shot lead for Henley. Will Gordon and Patton Kizzire face the task of trying to track him down. Henley goes for his fourth career victory on Sunday. Henley has only converted one of his previous six tries with at least a share of the 54-hole lead. But he’s never had a lead like this.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.