Holy Cross clinches fourth straight Patriot League title

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Holy Cross defeated Lehigh 42-14 to clinch at least a share of its fourth straight Patriot League title. The victory also ensured the Crusaders of their fourth automatic FCS playoff bid in a row. The 9-0 start is the best for Holy Cross, ranked seventh in the coaches poll, since 1991. Sluka passed for 126 yards with an 6-yard toss to Spencer Gilliam with 11 seconds left in the first half for a 21-7 lead. Jordan Fuller had three short touchdown runs. Dante Perri threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns for Lehigh.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.