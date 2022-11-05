Keene, Harvey lead No. 25 UCF past Memphis, 35-28

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mikey Keene passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns and RJ Harvey rushed for 151 yards and a score to lead No. 25 UCF to a 35-28 win over Memphis. UCF handed Memphis its fourth consecutive loss, the Tigers’ longest losing streak since 2013. Keene was pressed into his first start of the season after quarterback John Rhys Plumlee suffered an injury in last weekend’s upset of nationally ranked Cincinnati. Quarterback Seth Henigan passed for 284 yards and a touchdown to lead Memphis, but was intercepted twice. Henigan also led the Tigers with 69 rushing yards and a touchdown.

