COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Will Levis threw three touchdown passes, including two to Dane Key, and the Wildcats took a 21-17 win over Missouri on Saturday. Key’s 22-yard reception with just over five minutes remaining gave the Wildcats the winning points after the Tigers had scored twice in the fourth quarter to take a three-point lead. Brady Cook rushed for a pair of touchdowns for Missouri.

