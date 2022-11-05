Murray, Young lead Hawks past Pelicans 124-121 in OT

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Trae Young added 34 points and 10 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-121 in overtime. Clint Capela added 21 points and 19 rebounds for Atlanta, which improved to 6-3 with its second straight win. The Pelicans dropped to 5-4 and already have three overtime losses in the first three weeks of the season. CJ McCollum finished with 29 points, Zion Williamson scored a season-high 29 and Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans,

