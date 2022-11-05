No. 5 Clemson wins ACC Atlantic, back in title game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson is back in the ACC championship game. The Tigers clinched the ACC Atlantic Division with No. 22 Syracuse’s 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Clemson is 6-0 in ACC play and holds a two-game lead over the Orange, No. 20 Wake Forest and No. 21 North Carolina State in the divisional race with just two league games left. Clemson has also beaten those three teams earlier this year to hold tiebreakers over the trio. Clemson played in and won six straight ACC title games from 2015 to 2020 until missing the game last season.

