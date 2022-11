NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Mathias Jorgensen’s own goal in stoppage time saw bottom of the Premier League Nottingham Forest draw 2-2 with Brentford. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa put Brentford on course for a first away win of the season after Morgan Gibbs-White had put Forest in front. But the home team dramatically salvaged a point in the sixth minute of injury time when a clearance deflected off Jorgensen and into his own net.

