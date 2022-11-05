Robinson stars as Texas holds off No. 13 K-State, 34-27

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Bijan Robinson romped for 209 yards and a touchdown, Quinn Ewers threw for 197 yards and two more scores, and Texas held off No. 13 Kansas State 34-27 on Saturday night for the Longhorns’ sixth straight win over the Wildcats. Xavier Worthy had two touchdown catches and Roschon Johnson added a TD run for the Longhorns, who built a 31-10 halftime lead and then had to make a defensive stand in the closing minutes to preserve the victory. The Wildcats got the ball back with 4:26 left, but Adrian Martinez fumbled it away with 34 seconds left to seal the outcome.

